Mount Isa Golf Club hosts Volkswagen scramble

The lady golfers mixed up with the men on Saturday to compete in the much-loved 18-hole Volkswagen Scramble four-person, elimination format Ambrose event. This competition is growing more popular over time with 92 players fronting up this year to make up 23 teams in total. The winning team consisted of Alex Murtagh, Nathan Giles, Lloyd Hennessy and Tyrone Turaga bringing in the best nett score of 54.5 to take the trophy. Runner up went to last year's winners Renee and Wayne Blackman, Mark and Linda Bellamy with an equally impressive score of 55.75 nett. Slotting into third spot was Jamie Stewart, Huw Werrett, Darry Parker and Peter Campbell with 57.375 nett. Nearest to pins went to Renee Blackman (2), Gav Goodall (5), Collins Oku-Olena (8), Graeme Van Der Vliet (9), Jason Crockett (10), Rodney Henrich (14) and Mark Willoughby (18). In the mid-week competition, the ladies competed for the Ulla Allen trophy in the second 18-hole Monthly Medal event for March. Judy Fangrath romped home with an excellent score of 77 nett blitzing the rest of the field to take home the winner's prize. Ulla Allen finished with 81 nett to claimed the runners up award while ball rundown honours went to Sandra Beattie with 85 nett and Liz Jakeman on 89 nett. Nearest the pins were won by Liz Jakeman on hole 2, Judy Fangrath on hole 10 and Ulla Allen on hole 17. Following the close of play, March's monthly medal honours were decided with Angie Sciascia coming up trumps in the silver division with 73 nett, Linda Bellamy 75 nett claimed Bronze 1 and Ulla Allen claimed Bronze 2 with 74 nett. The putting champions were Linda Bellamy and Judy Fangrath with 29 putts.

