Time right for controlled burn in North West: Southern Gulf NRM

Southern Gulf NRM says now is in the time to conduct controlled burns in the North West. The natural resource management group is leading a program to conduct controlled burns within the region, for the fifth consecutive year with recent rainfall the signal that now is the time for these burns to commence, following burns carried out by Mount Isa Mines last week. Southern Gulf said pastoral stations North West of Mount Isa will be taking part in their program in March using fire as a tool in its conservation efforts of the Carpentarian Grasswren. They have mapped participating stations including Calton Hills and say controlled burning is a land management practice that successfully performed traditional land custodians for thousands of years Southern Gulf NRM is employing a modern version with station managers, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Birdlife Northern Queensland, and technical expertise from Fireland Consultancy. The nationally endangered Carpentarian Grasswren (Amytornis Dorotheae) have long been occupants of the spinifex native to the area. Sadly, much of this was destroyed by the extensive, high intensity wildfires of 2011 and 2012. READ ALSO: Fashions on the field at Mount Isa Races turns heads New owners AIC have big plans for Eloise copper mine What NW Councils discussed in February Bob Katter calls for Mount Isa army base Petrol set to head to $2.50 a litre Small, patchy burns conducted through this program has resulted in a mosaic landscape of new and old spinifex, reducing fuel loads and the potential spread of wildfires. By conducting these wet season burns, not only will vital habitat be revitalised, but it will also significantly reduce the risk of prolonged, high heat wildfire damage to their valuable habitat. This project is delivered by Southern Gulf NRM, through funding from the federal National Landcare Program.

