Baby formula restocked following Mount Isa supply shortage

Parents were left scrambling last week as Mount Isa experienced a baby formula supply shortage. Businesses like Woolworths, Coles and locally owned Pharmacy First were left with empty shelves as staff relayed messages of "transport issues" and "distributor shortage". On Wednesday March 9, a Woolworths Mount Isa staffer said they had "baby formula on back order but it could be at least a week before stock arrived." Almost a week later and on Tuesday March 15, parents have breathed a sigh of relief as businesses began restocking baby formula. A Woolworths spokesperson said baby formula stock was now arriving daily into the Mount Isa store. "We will see the stock weight and range improve considerably by the end of the week and into early next week." READ MORE: The Australian Medical Association Queensland said if baby formula was unobtainable parents should discuss alternatives with a doctor. "There really is no substitute for breast milk or quality formula. Don't trust recipes on the internet or social media for infant formula. Please contact your family GP for advice," AMA Queensland Committee of General Practice Chair Dr Maria Boulton said. "This is a very concerning time for parents. No-one could foresee the shortages that would come from flooding and road closures in the South-East and record diesel prices from a war on the other side of the world. "This is a time for GPs and pharmacists to work their contacts and try to get supplies in any way they can." Baby formula is not the only product being affected with other items reduced due to transport disruptions. "As a result of significant transport disruptions due to flooding in the south and the derailment near Gympie, which is delaying deliveries to stores across north Queensland," a Woolworths spokesperson said. "In response, we have introduced limits on certain products to help more people access essentials while we work through this disruption. "We encourage customers to be mindful of others in the community and only buy what they need. We thank customers for their patience and understanding." There is a two pack limit on paper towels, facial tissues, flour, rice, long life milk, fresh milk, mince, sausages, chicken breasts, chicken thighs, medicinal (Paracetamol/Ibuprofen/Aspirin). There is a one pack limit on toilet paper and bulk or multipack still water. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/59b5a040-8db6-4937-9455-95ae52391cf3.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg