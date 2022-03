Birdsville bucks the expensive fuel trend

news, local-news,

Birdsville isn't the first place that comes to mind when one talks about the cheapest fuel in Queensland, but that's what the bowsers at the roadhouse were showing at the start of the week. But while fuel is nudging $2.20 a litre in Mount Isa, its at least 20c cheaper on the edge of the Simpson Desert It's one of the odder outcomes of the staggering spike in global fuel prices that local industry representatives are still gauging the severity of. The fuel in the tanks at the Birdsville Roadhouse was delivered in early January and owner Jenna Brook said she saw no reason to push the price up, just because it was surging elsewhere. "We anticipate another delivery this week sometime and I suspect the price will be closer to $2.50, maybe more, after that," she said. Diamantina Shire Mayor Rob Dare estimated current fuel prices would add another $400 to a trip from the east coast to Queensland's far west. The owner of Bedourie's Simpson Desert Oasis, a motel, licenced restaurant, grocery store, fuel outlet and laundromat, Cr Dare acknowledged that he would have to increase the price of goods. "We can't absorb the extra costs of fuel - margins are as low as they can be now, they've got to be, to get business," he said. The trucking industry will be passing on the cost of increased fuel prices, according to Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon. "There's been a 90 cent rise in a quarter - we can't absorb those increases, not even close," he said. A fuel levy charge on top of usual freight rates would be the best way to achieve that, he believed. He said it was also likely more trucking fleets would move to seven-day reviews, rather than quarterly or monthly, to cope with the volatile market conditions. "We can't forecast costs at all now," he said. "These are costs being passed on, not profit being made." AgForce CEO Mike Guerin said while instability overseas was bringing higher fuel prices and an increase in the cost of living, no-one was parking their tractor in the shed at this stage. "No-one's panicking about not having enough fuel to plant, or saying the cost of fertiliser will be too high," he said. ALSO IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/88uitQDCBZnXA8enwGJ5Zd/bb18370e-0357-49a6-937e-2dbe6d2d867a.jpeg/r2_341_1078_949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg