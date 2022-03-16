Federal election commitments on the mind of Western Qld councils

news, local-news,

The Western Queensland Assembly of Councils has released its communique from its Charleville meeting last week with a predominant focus on the upcoming federal election. "Out West Where the Stars are Brightest" was the theme of the 2022 Western Queensland Alliance of Councils Assembly where 205 delegates, 22 councils, sponsors, government and industry participants convened at the Charleville Town Hall from Wednesday to Friday March 9-11. Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia and local Maranoa MP David Littleproud and Senator James McGrath were quizzed on key growth issues for Western Queensland. Mr Littleproud said a re-elected government would continue local government funding programs for the regions and the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and they would obtain veto powers over the granting of new carbon farming projects. Mr Littleproud also committed the National Party to continue pursuing Zonal Taxation Reform and the payment of the HELP debt for graduate doctors and nurses who commit to work in rural and remote Australia. Labor shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Catherine King said they would work with Councils while Senator Murray Watt, shadow minister for Northern Australia said Labor was committed to fair funding to local government, local government membership of National Cabinet and the re-introduction of the Australian Council of Local Governments. Senator Watt acknowledged the housing challenges in Western Queensland and said Labor was committed to a new 'Housing Australia Future Fund'. On digital connectivity, Senator Watt said Labor would take on board WQAC's Digital Connectivity Blueprint in the development of Labor's digital connectivity policies and Labor was committed to a Disaster Ready Fund of $200m a year for mitigation and resilience projects. Deputy premier Steven Miles officially opened the conference and congratulated WQAC on its collaborative approach, focused agenda and resolve to tackle the most pressing issues for Western Queensland. Mr Miles used the speech to announce a partnership agreement with WQAC to financially support Local Housing Action Plans to address the housing challenges in Western Queensland. READ MORE: Assembly's keynote speakers Stephen Koukoulas (Managing Director - Market Economics and economics advisor to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard) and Luke Myers (Communications and Engagement Strategist - Articulous Communications) provided advice on influencing the parties prior to the election as well as the government of the day. They said elevating their pitch and differentiating their message was key to securing outcomes as well as being honest and presenting real facts including the dollar benefit to the region and nation Other actions from the conference included: 1. Writing to the Queensland Premier and Deputy Premier stating WQAC's support for the revised Financial Assistance Grants allocations resulting from the 2021 Methodology Review 2. Writing to the Queensland Local Government Grants Commission seeking the release of the newly adopted methodology. 3. Calling on the major parties contesting the 2022 Federal Election to protect all existing local government grant and subsidy programs. 4. Supporting the ALGA campaign to commit to a progressive increase in Financial Assistance Grants to at least one percent of Commonwealth taxation revenue 5. Calling on the State Government to increase Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme funding in the next State Budget. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

