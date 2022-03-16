Mount Isa City Council adopts Reconciliation Action Plan

news, local-news,

A new Reconciliation Action Plan hopes to build a better and more equitable experience for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who live in and visit Mount Isa. With one-fifth of its workforce Indigenous, Mount Isa City Council has adopted a Reconciliation Action Plan to drive its commitment to reconciliation with First Nations people. Council said a 15-member working group led by Indigenous long-term members of the Mount Isa community developed the action plan and it outlines a number of objectives and actions for Council. They include cultural learning, partnering with Indigenous organisations, increasing Indigenous recruitment, retention and professional development, providing support and increasing Indigenous supplier diversity. READ MORE: Mayor Danielle Slade said the Reconciliation Action Plan will help to build a better and more equitable experience for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. "Almost one-fifth of Council's staff are Indigenous, and we are so pleased that some of them had an active role in the development of the Reconciliation Action Plan, including Marian Radecker and Derrick Cusack," Cr Slade said. "There are significant goals listed in the action plan that will help to promote reconciliation in the community, strengthen relationships and build respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and histories." Ms Radecker and Mr Cusack gave a short presentation at the Mount Isa City Council meeting on March 16 before Council unanimously adopted the plan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/a9fb5b03-7659-449b-996b-f9e33ecddade.JPG/r4_152_4016_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg