Australian petrol prices are rising. It is now common for motorists to pay more than $2 a litre for unleaded petrol and as high as $2.20 per litre in some places. Many have called for the federal government to halve the fuel excise on petrol for 12 months. The fuel excise is fixed at 44.2 cents a litre. So, halving it would knock 22.1 cents off the price of petrol. That still makes petrol expensive, but any discount on the current amount would be welcome by all. I think the federal government will cut it in half as a BIG election announcement to try and wedge the opposition. Labor will match it because they won't want to be wedged and we will all get a win, of sorts. The real question is if the Liberals are returned, what service or services would they cut to pay for it? The question to Labor would be, is it just for twelve months, or would they extend it indefinitely for the duration of the Ukraine/Russia war? Of course, moving away from fossil fuels to electric vehicles would be more desirable for the environment and way cheaper for all of us. That is a conversation many do not want to have and I acknowledge it does not help the hit to the wallet we all feel now when we fill up our cars. Right now, Australia is at the mercy of the international market and global supply chains for our fuel supply security and fuel affordability. Australia's dependence on oil imports is enormous and a significant challenge to our national security, although you won't hear that from the government. Labor hedges around the subject because it is too scared to be bold lest the ghosts of the 'unlosable' election rise again. The solution to motorists held hostage to foreign oil supply insecurity and changeable global prices will not come from cutting the fuel excise permanently. Cutting the excise would help now, but it can't be permanent. It must be for a certain definable amount of time. Whether we like it or not, if fuel remains high in cost, that will be an incentive for a faster move to electric vehicles for a large amount of the motoring public. Moving away from fossil fuels is critical for addressing Australia's growing energy insecurity and rising petrol costs. That can only be good for our economy, no matter who is in government.

