Big prizes in Cloncurry Races fashion series

Cloncurry fashionistas are encouraged to frock up as the Cloncurry races fashions on the field event steps up a notch this year. Cloncurry and District Race Club is offering a major $10,000 cash prize in the upcoming 2022 racing season for the best dressed lady with racing set to start this weekend. The fashion event is a major drawcard of country race meets and the prize figure proves the popularity among northern women. Cloncurry and District Race Club committee said the competition was a phenomenal success last year, and plan to host the hugely popular 'Cloncurry Fashion Series' again throughout 2022. ALSO IN THE NEWS: "This may be the largest cash prize for a fashions on the field event in the country," the committee said. "Cloncurry and District Race Club have boosted their fashions on the field competition profile over the last year with increased prizes, sponsorship and a spotlight on racing fashion." Five local races will be held in Cloncurry throughout the year and women from across the state are encouraged to attend in their finest for a chance to win. The 'Lady of the Track' winner and runner up in the fashions on the field events from each of the five race days throughout the year will go on to enter the series final on Derby Day held later in October. The winner will collect the $10,000 cheque. Cloncurry and District Race Club president Luke Daniels said the announcement reinforces the importance of the fashions on the field to the Cloncurry races. "We are putting a lot into our fashions on the field, as we understand how important it is to the community and to the race day itself," he said. "This will increase numbers to the races, visitors to the community and generate a significant boost to local businesses. "We've invested heavily in our fashions on the field competition, with a new trackside fashions marquee, staging and event styling, as well as encouraging major sponsors to jump on board." Two local Cloncurry businesses, Curley Cattle Transport and TopX Cloncurry livestock agency, have donated the funds for the cash prize. Steve Curley of Curley Cattle Transport said he was pleased to support the event. "We really want to continue to raise the profile of our Cloncurry race events and we're looking forward to seeing all the amazing outfits trackside this year," he said. Round one of the Curley Cattle Transport & TopX Cloncurry - 2022 Cloncurry Fashion Series will commence trackside on Saturday at Schumacher Park. Tickets available online. Gates open 11.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

