Unlicensed drink drivers intercepted south of Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Two Mount Isa drivers have been charged with drink driving after a police operation on the road south to Boulia. Over the weekend police from Highway Patrol Mount Isa conducted mobile traffic enforcement patrols along the Diamantina Developmental Road between Mount Isa and Dajarra. On Saturday, March 12 around 3.30pm, a 45-year-old Mount Isa man was intercepted on the Diamantina Developmental Road just outside Mount Isa for a roadside breath test. The man subsequently provided a breath sample of 0.213 per cent BAC. He was charged with high range drink driving and driving whilst disqualified and is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 28. On Sunday, March 13 at 12.30am, a 32-year-old Mount Isa man was intercepted on the Diamantina Developmental Road 80km south of Mount Isa for a roadside breath test. The man subsequently provided a breath sample of 0.119 per cent BAC. He was charged with mid-range drink driving and driving whilst unlicensed and is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 28. ALSO IN THE NEWS: Both drivers were also issued infringement notices for driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. Further life-endangering offences detected included speeding, drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt and not being appropriately restrained. Acting Sergeant Jemma Grant said drink driving is one of the Fatal Five and is a major contributing factor to fatal and serious injury traffic crashes. "Drink driving is the number one contributing factor in 30 per cent of fatal crashes in Australia," A/Sgt Grant said. "The community are reminded that road safety is the responsibility of all road users to ensure everyone arrives home safely." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/2d5cc3b7-f254-4e58-a452-8a6bd7899f04.jpeg/r6_215_2298_1510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg