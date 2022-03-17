Mount Isa Mines expands its mine rescue facility

news, local-news,

Mount Isa Mines has upgraded its Mine Rescue facility in time for this year's recruitment program. Mine Rescue plays a crucial role in Glencore's emergency management approach across Mount Isa Mines and George Fisher Mine operations, providing fast response capabilities to incidents across site around the clock. The new and improved structure spans over 225 square metres, compared to the previous 160 square metres facility. The larger floor space means that the Mine Rescue team has more room for training and equipment, as well as an internal carport for their emergency vehicles. Construction of the new building began in June 2021 and it was opened to the team in November 2021. The building was moved from its previous location at R62 as part of the progressive relocation of a number of surface assets, infrastructure and personnel to allow for mining of the Black Rock orebody. ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mine Rescue Supervisor Ron Pippenbacher says the new location at May Downs Clean In Clean Out facility now provides the team with much easier access to support George Fisher Mine. "This new building will also provide enhanced learning spaces for the 2022 new recruit program," Mr Pippenbacher said. "The new recruits tackle a five week rookie-training program, consisting of a fitness assessment, practical assessments and knowledge-based tests." In the physical assessment, new recruits need to complete a series of rigorous tasks within 22 minutes. It begins with a 200-metre walk, followed by shovel-filling a 200-litre drum with gravel, repeatedly carrying a 25kg weight up and down a flight of stairs, moving 20 x 20kg bricks from point A to point B, moving 10 x 20kg bricks through a 1-metre high tunnel and carefully walking over a 3-metre debris pile 5 times over. To make it even more challenging, the recruits must wear full uniform including a breathing apparatus backpack for the entire assessment. In September of 2021, Mount Isa Mines welcomed its latest round of new recruits, with nine dedicated employees joining the team. Anyone who is fit, healthy, wanting to enrich their career or assist those in need is encouraged to apply. The first round of rookie courses will run from 23 May 2022 to 24 June 2022 and the second will run from 8 August 2022 to 9 September 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/397b2ae7-5a78-4d10-8e1d-496c5cf2c5c5.jpg/r1_36_2047_1192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg