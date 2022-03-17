Mount Isa mayor supports Copperstring's power option

news, local-news,

Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade has thrown her support behind the Copperstring plan to connect the North West to the National Electricity Market. In a document tabled at Mount Isa City Council's March meeting on Wednesday, there was a letter from Cr Slade to Treasurer Cameron Dick in response to the state government's Consultation Regulatory Impact Statement for electricity generation in the North West Minerals Province. APA Group, owners of Diamantina Power Station, have had a local monopoly since Mica Creek closed in 2020 and the government has offered three options going forward. They are; keeping the status quo with the north west isolated, supporting Copperstring, which wants to link the North West with the National Energy Market via a 1100km pipeline from Townsville to Cloncurry. or using Powerlink to replace Copperstring to connect the NWMP to the national grid. ALSO IN THE NEWS: In their submission APA Group called the proposed CopperString transmission project in north Queensland "a 40-year electricity tax on mums and dads" but Copperstring hit back in their submission saying users would save 40pc on current APA prices. APA found support in the Energy Users' Association of Australia which supported the current national rules framework to assess the economic viability of proposed network investments however Robbie Katter slammed APA as a greedy company with a fossil-fuel energy monopoly in North West Queensland. OUR SAY: Copperstring and APA should both be accommodated In the letter to Mr Dick, Cr Slade threw her "personal support" behind the Copperstring option which has spent an estimated $60m to date. "With the support of the Queensland and Australian governments, I would encourage the government to prioritise approval and delivery of Option 2 (Copperstring) and address the inferior electricity reliability and price impacts under the existing isolated NWMP as soon as possible," Cr Slade wrote. "(To) have the NEM connection underway in 2023, the centenary year of Mount Isa, would be a commitment of confidence from the government in the region's future."

