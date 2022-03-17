Red Cross flood grants available: Letters

news, local-news,

I write to let readers who were impacted, or who know of people who were hit, by the devastating recent Queensland and New South Wales floods that cash grants from Australian Red Cross flood appeal are now open. An amazing one-off event, Australian Unites Telethon, saw everyone dig deep and pledge more than $25 million for Australian Red Cross to help people hit by the floods . This is a gift from the Australian public and 100% of those funds will be made available to an estimated 50,000 households that have been impacted by the floods and need some help. From Friday 18th March, people whose homes have been damaged can apply for cash grants of $500 per household through Australian Red Cross. We hope it will go some way to help in what will be a long journey to recovery. Those who are bereaved can apply for a $20,000 bereavement grant. To apply, visit redcross.org.au/grants, or call 1800 733 276. Collin Sivalingum Australian Red Cross I refer to The Australian article on March 2 saying my position in Canberra enabled my relatives the O'Brien family to benefit. Firstly, Mount Isa is a giant, $4b per annum, industrial complex which has a silver-lead-zinc mine and processing plant, a giant copper mine and smelter, and a giant phosphate and fertiliser plant. No other industry activity in Australia compares. The copper and fertiliser plants' survival are dependent upon copper, but the copper ore body is at great depth and lower grades. Secondly, CopperString was never proposed by the O'Brien family, it was proposed by the general manager of Mount Isa Mines. Extending the national grid still has consensus support from the miners in the North West Minerals Province. John O'Brien wrote to the then Qld Bligh Government encouraging them to build the line. They were too busy building monuments in Brisbane. Independently from Mount Isa Mine's advocacy, Kevin Rudd launched his national energy grid policy determined to take competitively priced power into the Pilbara, the NWMP, and Olympic Dam. Later, Julia Gillard announced $335m for Copperstring and spoke of the need to extend the national grid. As Mines and Energy Minister at the time, I was heavily involved in securing gas for a proposed new power station near Mount Isa. The gas was secured at $1.60 per unit but it's now $16 per unit. With what is now the most expensive gas in the world we are hopelessly non-competitive. The NW Qld grid has one supplier of electricity, in what some might describe as a monopoly power supply situation. The foundations of the Qld transmission grid were built by governments because they were good for Qld. The current power supply is fully committed, unreliable and more than twice the price of the national grid. If you think that the greatest minerals province in Australia should be constricted to no growth because of a non-competitively priced, restricted power source, then some might say you believe in unbridled profits over the common good. My daughter is married to a senior mining executive, under APA's logic, I shouldn't be allowed to say anything about coal or competitively priced power. I've owned cattle all my life and still own cattle, therefore I should shut-up about the cattle industry? It's clear the things I believe in and those are the reasons why people vote for me - not the slithering suits out of Sydney, who wouldn't understand democracy. The NWMP has been home to my family for the last 140 years and maybe even a hell of a lot more (I'm dark enough). No self-respecting government would stay out of the way of a private monopoly, to the slow, strangulating death of the greatest resources area of our country. As the law states if you have monopoly power you must act as if you don't have it. Bob Katter, Kennedy MP.

