Mount Isa's Gracie Ryder player of the tournament in Bowen 10s

Mount Isa rugby league player Gracie Ryder is smiling after taking out the player of the tournament at a competition on the coast. Ryder took out the QPS Tropic Thunder Player of the Tournament at the Bowen Summer 10s earlier this month. Ryder is a former Good Shepherd Catholic College student and now works at the Mount Isa police station. She represented the QPS women's rugby league team at the carnival. Not only was Ryder named the best player at the tournament but she played for the winning team with the QPS taking out the trophy for the second year in a row. ALSO IN THE NEWS: The Shocker Shield was introduced to honour a local sponsor, Brent Stocker of Brent Stocker Electrical, and his late father Desmond Stocker, who was a proud representative of the Queensland Police Service and a passionate rugby league player and supporter. The shield represents overall playing ability, camaraderie, determination, and great sportmanship throughout the tournament, and is sponsored by Gnech and Associates. "Congratulations Gracie, a deserving winner, and thank you to Belinda from Stackelroth Farms for presenting the award on Brent's behalf," tournament organisers said. "We are so so proud of her! You're a legend, Gracie," Western Qld police said on their Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

