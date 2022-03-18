news, local-news,

Croydon and Etheridge shires can now access disaster assistance after a low pressure trough caused severe thunderstorms and flooding last month. Assistance will be provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. The disaster funding supports communities impacted by the week-long deluge from February 1-7 when an unstable air-mass produced multiple days of extreme showers and storms over far north Queensland resulted in damaged roads and other essential public infrastructure Croydon Shire Council and Etheridge Shire Council are the latest LGAs to receive assistance and it is also available to Carpentaria and Mareeba shires. Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Mark Ryan, said the joint funding will support the long-term recovery. "The funding will help with cleaning up any debris and repair of essential public assets such as roads, culverts and floodways," he said.

