The black look of the Irish

Here's a shocking admission: When I was growing up in Ireland I hated Guinness. Yes, fair enough as a child to hate the bitter taste of any alcohol but even as an irresponsible young adult I preferred the fizz of European lager to the lactic tang of the famous Irish stout. There were dubious ads saying Guinness was "good for you" - and they might have some validity - while the great Irish writer Flann O'Brien's maxim was "a pint of plain is your only man". However, I dismissed the black brew as the fusty tasteless preserve of old men, not cosmopolitan people of the world like I thought I was. Then I left Ireland and I found out the real cosmopolitan people of the world actually like the stuff. So the first time I came back to Ireland I tried a pint of Guinness - and to my complete surprise I liked it too. I found out the perfect pour of Guinness should take 119.5 seconds so not only were my taste buds expanding, in just two minutes I was learning the value of patience with half a second to spare. Though many years have since passed, Guinness remains my go-to choice of drink every time I go back to the Emerald Isle. Sadly the quality of Guinness is diminished away from Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore and I tend to leave it alone, albeit with one day of the year an exception. That day is St Patrick's Day. St Patrick may or may not have chased the snakes out of Ireland but the effort doing so brought an incredible thirst that Irish people across the world have been trying to satiate ever since. Especially on his feast day. In Chicago they dye the river green while Dublin prefers to go black, with visitors now exposed to the Guinness experience from the time they land at the airport. Here in Mount Isa we have an each way bet with the St Patrick's Day races last Saturday where the fashions turned people green with envy while this Saturday Isa will be back in black when crude Guinness will be served by the barrel at the famous Mount Isa Irish Club. Guinness Australia are getting into the spirit of things with its ad campaign for St Patrick's Day featuring an "out of office" message for the entire day. And in that spirit I say: thank you for your attention, drink responsibly, and for all urgent matters please wait 119.5 seconds... Slainte.

