Mount Isa parkrun: Photos

The Julia Creek Dirt N Dust triathlon may be no more but Mount Isa got a strong reminder of it on Saturday morning. Mount Isa held its regular weekly parkrun on the Tharrapatha Wayon Saturday and the first two competitors across the line were the 2019 male and female winners of the Dirt n Dust Jye Spriggs and Kim Alcorn, is what is now probably the final running ever of that race. In his first ever Mount Isa parkrun this week, Townsville-based Spriggs set a scorching pace of 16.19 for the 5kms. That's just outside the alltime record for the Mount Isa course by Kieren Perkins in April 2019 of 15:58. Second was Mount Isa's own tri star Kim Alcorn's who official time was 23.41 but given she missed the start time her actual time was probably a lot faster. This week 26 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 4 were first timers and 2 recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 2 different clubs took part. The event was made possible by eight volunteers: Derek Barry, Bridget Donovan, Lynn Gillies-Hughes, Charlotte Gogsch, Steven Guest, Zondani Mtawale, Diane Quetcher and Karissa Smith.

