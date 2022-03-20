The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Hughenden woman has $2 million lotto win

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 20 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hughenden woman has $2 million lotto win

A Hughenden woman has been left in shock after the same numbers she's used for over 20 years won her almost $2 million in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.