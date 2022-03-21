The North West Star
Brenda Joy Pritchard wins Cloncurry Poetry Prize

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 21 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:13am
Charters Towers resident Brenda Joy Pritchard took out the $10,000 Cloncurry Poetry Prize from Mayor Greg Campbell.

The richest poetry prize in Australia has gone this year to Charters Towers.

Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

