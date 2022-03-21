The North West Star
Council awards Mount Isa roads reseal contract

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 21 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:33pm
West St from Marian St to Rodeo Dr is included in the package of road works.

Mount Isa City Council has awarded a million dollar plus contract to rehabilitate and reseal 28,000 sq meters of city roads including roads in the CBD.

