Lardil headdress returned to traditional owners

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 22 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:05am
Sharon Rundle, daughter of the donor Maurice Routhan gives the headdress to Lawrence Burke from Gununa and Michael Gavenor, of the Yangkaal and Lardil clans of the Wellesley Islands and Chairperson for the Gulf Region Aboriginal Corporation.

Wellesley Islands traditional owners have formally taken possession of a ceremonial headdress that has returned from half-way around the world.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

Local News

