The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa police honoured at awards ceremony

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
March 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On March 9, Assistant Commissioner Mark Wheeler joined the Mount Isa community with police officers and their families at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church for an award and medal ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.