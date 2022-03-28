The North West Star
First step towards return of Mornington Island market garden

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 28 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:35am
Bob Katter joined Mayor Kyle Yanner, Cr Bobby Thompson, and Dieticians Australia President Tara Diversi to plant a mandarin tree in an established backyard garden on Mornington Island.

Mornington Islanders have planted fruit trees and vegetable seeds in backyards in the first step of what locals hope will become a thriving market garden.

