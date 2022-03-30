The North West Star
Our people

Sculptures at NTCA conference attract interest in Mount Isa artist

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 30 2022 - 3:26am
Claire Muphy and her mother Rowena Paine-Murphy showcase Ben and Scrap at the NTCA conference in Darwin. Photo supplied.

A Mount Isa artist has travelled 1600 kilometres to have her sculptures on display at the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association annual conference in Darwin.

Local News

