Cloncurry Bowls Club new home to community defibrillator

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated March 31 2022 - 1:59am, first published March 30 2022 - 11:35pm
Cloncurry Bowls Club representative Ashley Pardon, LAC member Patrica Gibson, LAC president Sarah Harvey and QAS OIC Steve Picknell. Photo supplied.

The Local Ambulance Committee has recently installed an automated external defibrillator at the Cloncurry Bowls Club to support the local community.

Local News

