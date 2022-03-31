The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Election budget likely to be overturned if Labor wins

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 31 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has released his final budget

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has released his final budget as we head towards an election which has not yet announced as I write these words but are expected any day now and it is an election which must be called by May 18 at the latest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.