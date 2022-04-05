The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Watch: Police release video footage of Gulf of Carpentaria trawler arrest

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 6 2022 - 4:38am, first published April 5 2022 - 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland Police have released video footage following an alleged grievous bodily harm incident on board a prawn trawler around 200 nautical miles off the Gulf of Carpentaria.

A still from the video footage of the incident.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.