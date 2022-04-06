The North West Star
NWHHS remind residents to remain vigilant for COVID-19 symptoms

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Updated April 6 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
NWHHS remind residents to remain vigilant for COVID-19 symptoms. Photo: File

The North West Hospital and Health Service are reminding residents to remain vigilant while saying that "COVID-19 cases in North West communities are in line with other areas of Queensland."

