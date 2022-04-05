The North West Star
Mount Isa has Australia's first two Indigenous sleep coaches

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 6 2022 - 3:57am, first published April 5 2022 - 11:24pm
Dr Dwayne Mann (Postdoctoral Research Fellow), Roslyn Von Senden (Cultural Mentor), Karen Chong (Sleep Coach) and Jamie Dunne (Sleep Coach).

Two First Nations people from Mount Isa have completed their certification to become Australia's first Indigenous sleep coaches.

