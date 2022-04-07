The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

A letter from Lismore, where people power is driving recovery

David Kirkpatrick
By David Kirkpatrick
Updated April 7 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A letter from Lismore, where people power is driving recovery

Lismore knows how to do floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Kirkpatrick

David Kirkpatrick

I'm a media professional with over 34 years of experience in public relations and journalism, including a decade setting Lismore's news agenda as the editor of The Northern Star. I have proven track record in growing audiences and improving engagement by delivering quality local stories for and about the Lismore community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.