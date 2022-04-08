The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Salvos research shows alcohol and drug use concerns in Kennedy

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 8 2022 - 5:17am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New research by the Salvos shows that people living in regional and remote areas were significantly more likely than their counterparts in major cities to drink alcohol daily.

Residents in Kennedy are overwhelmingly concerned with alcohol and drug misuse, according to new research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.