Carpentaria mayor warns on tip misuse

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 12 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:45pm
Carpentaria mayor Jack Bawden has warned the waste facilities at Normanton and Karumba could be closed after hours if people continued to vandalise the tips.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

