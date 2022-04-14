The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

George Christensen defects to unwinnable spot on One Nation senate team

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated April 14 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETIREMENT BACKFLIP: George Christensen will run for an unwinnable spot on the One Nation senate ticket, but would be next in line for the party should a senator retire. Photo: Sitthixay Ditthavong

CONTROVERSIAL Liberal-Nationals politician George Christensen has backflipped on plans to retire, instead announcing his defection to One Nation, to stand on the party's Queensland senate ticket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.