CONTROVERSIAL Liberal-Nationals politician George Christensen has backflipped on plans to retire, instead announcing his defection to One Nation, to stand on the party's Queensland senate ticket.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.