The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mayor votes against Mount Isa funding application

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 18 2022 - 1:09am, first published April 17 2022 - 11:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade has explained why she voted against funding application for projects in the city.

Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade is once again the odd one out - the solo vote against a major funding application for projects in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.