The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

The full election interview between Bob Katter and the North West Star

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 20 2022 - 12:18am, first published April 19 2022 - 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North West Star sat down with Bob Katter ahead of the election to discuss his priorities for the term ahead if re-elected.

The North West Star sat down with Bob Katter ahead of the election to discuss his priorities for the term ahead if re-elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.