The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Batt family winning its prickly acacia war at Winton

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 20 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 10:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David and Christine Batt bought Nuken, north west of Winton, in 1984 and have spent 30 years trying all sorts of methods to battle prickly acacia as it spread. Picture: Sally Gall

Thirty years ago, when prickly acacia plants began creeping down the watercourses on Nuken, north west of Winton, Christine Batt declared war.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.