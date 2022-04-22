Regional Queensland will be lost to the coalition at the forthcoming federal election if the LNP commits to reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, according to Bob Katter.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.