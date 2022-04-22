The North West Star
Bell & Moir provide vehicle for the Lead Alliance

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 22 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:52am
Christine Mann NWHHS, Linda and Lee Pulman Bell & Moir Toyota Dealer Principal, NWHHS CEO Craig Carey, MP Robbie Katter - Lead Alliance Chair, and Mel Goddard Project Officer.

Bell and Moir Toyota have continued to support the Lead Alliance by providing a new Toyota Hilux SR5 to assist with the promotion of living safely with lead.

