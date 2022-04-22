The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Listen Up collaboration with Mount Isa pharmacists delivering outcomes

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 23 2022 - 12:06am, first published April 22 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pilot participants Mount Isa Pharmacy First pharmacist Glory-Anne Leaupepe, pharmacist manager Shana Valentine and Dr Selina Taylor.

A pilot program involving Mount Isa pharmacists is meeting with success in addressing ear disease in rural and remote communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.