The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Desert Channels Queensland experiments with owning a camel herd

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 26 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camels are increasingly being used as part of the solution to the prickly acacia problem in north west Queeensland, and as a precursor to chemical treatment to reduce the volume of the area to be treated. Pictures: Sally Gall

Desert Channels Queensland might be the only natural resource management group in Australia that owns a herd of camels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.