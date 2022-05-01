The North West Star
Candidates need to address Western Qld concerns

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
May 1 2022 - 4:24am
The Western Queensland Alliance of mayors have asked candidates on their position for the region ahead of the election.

I'm pleased to see the Western Queensland Assembly of Councils have thrown down the gauntlet to candidates to support their demands.

