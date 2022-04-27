The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Council gets funds for Motor Sports Park next phase

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 27 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council said it would take the next step towards a Motor Sports Park in the city after securing State Government funding for a feasibility study.

Mount Isa City Council said it would take the next step towards a Motor Sports Park in the city after securing State Government funding for a feasibility study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.