Hastings Deering Mount Isa opens 2023 apprenticeships

Mining and construction support company Hastings Deering will open applications for its 2023 apprenticeship intake on Tuesday (May 3) calling on future apprentices to 'start something big' for 40 plus new positions.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
