The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tickets for September Birdsville Races on sale from Monday

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 28 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a successful one-off April meet, tickets for the second part of Birdville Races 2022 double bill go on sale on Monday.

Tickets for the second part of Birdville Races 2022 double bill go on sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.