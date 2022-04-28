The North West Star

Editorial

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 28 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 10:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Western Qld mayors have asked candidates about their policies for the region.

I'm pleased to see the Western Queensland Assembly of Councils have thrown down the gauntlet to candidates to support their demands. Councils and mayors are usually in the best position to know exactly what their community needs as the level of government closest to the people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.