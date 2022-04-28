I'm pleased to see the Western Queensland Assembly of Councils have thrown down the gauntlet to candidates to support their demands. Councils and mayors are usually in the best position to know exactly what their community needs as the level of government closest to the people.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
