The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

AWC strike conservation deal with NAPCo

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 28 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A nature conservation group has teamed up with one of Australia's largest agribusiness put to put an additional six million hectares to conservation land management, much of it in western Queensland.

A nature conservation group has teamed up with one of Australia's largest agribusiness put to put an additional six million hectares to conservation land management, much of it in western Queensland
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.