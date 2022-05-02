Longreach is living up to its reputation as a proud rodeo-loving region with a long rodeo and campdrafting history this weekend as the Road to Rodeo gets underway in the outback Queensland town.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
