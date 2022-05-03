The North West Star
John van Ryt wins the Gregory River Canoe Race, first time in 20 years

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Updated May 3 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
John van Ryt won the Gregory Canoe Marathon in 3.24.03. Photo supplied.

A paddler from Mareeba has taken out the 47th Annual Gregory River Canoe Marathon, the first time he has won the event in 20 years.

