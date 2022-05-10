The NW calendar of events

Here's our weekly guide to upcoming events in North West Queensland for 2022.
May 14 Great Australian Bites, Mount Isa Civic Centre 4pm-9pm
May 14 Cloncurry ATRA
May 19-22 Burke and Wills Challenge and Campdraft
May 20 Mount Isa Special School Trivia Fundraiser
May 21 Do it for Dolly Races, Mount Isa Race Club
May 22 Welcoming Babies Day, Mount Isa
May 22 Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride, Mount Isa
May 27-28 Hughenden Show
May 28 Battle of the Bush, Cloncurry Races
May 29 Cloncurry Sunday Markets
Jun 3 Silks @ Sunset Cocktail Party, Mount Isa Race Club 6pm
Jun 3 Winton Show
Jun 4 Isa Cup
Jun 4 Queensland Day event Julia Creek
Jun 5 Queensland Day celebration Mount Isa Tony White Oval, 10am-3pm
Jun 5 Mount Isa Pony Club Open Gymkhana
Jun 9-12 Normanton Rodeo
Jun 10-11 Cloncurry Show
Jun 10-11 Richmond Field Days
Jun 17-18 Mount Isa Show
Jun 17-18 Cloncurry and District Canine Club championship dog shows
Jun 18 Pulverise at Peacock Park, Lake Moondarra
Jun 18-19 Gregory Campdraft
Jun 24-26 Yelvertoft Campdraft and Rodeo
Jun 25 Mount Isa Races
Jun 26 Cloncurry Sunday Markets
Jun 22-Jul 2 Winton Vision Splendid Film Festival
Jun 30-Jul 3 Saxby Roundup
Jul 1-3 Rockhana Mineral Festival Cloncurry
Jul 2 Pet Day, Mount Isa
Jul 9-10 Outback Golf Masters Winton
Jul 9 Bedourie Camel Races
Jul 12-17 Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge
Jul 12-14 Mount Isa MPX, Civic Centre
Jul 15-17 Boulia Camel Races
Jul 16-17 Outback Golf Masters Mount Isa
Jul 22-24 Outback Golf Masters $1m Hole in One Birdsville
Jul 23 Winton Camel Races
Jul 30 Quamby Rodeo
Aug 4-6 Cloncurry Merry Muster Festival
Aug 5 Border Ride
Aug 10 Isa Street Festival
Aug 11-14 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo
Aug 11 Mailman Express Races, Mount Isa
Aug 19-21 Sedan Dip races, campdraft and rodeo
Aug 26-28 Camooweal Drovers Festival
Aug 27 Camooweal Races
Aug 27 Richmond Bush Sprints
Sep 2-3 Birdsville Races
Sep 9 Normanton Races
Sep 10 Bedourie Races
Sep 16-18 Dajarra Campdraft and Rodeo
If you have an event you would like to add to our calendar, send an email to samantha.campbell@northweststar.com.au
