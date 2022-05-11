Cloncurry and District Showgirl entrants introduced

"I have decided to participate in the Queensland Country Life Agriculture Showgirl Competition and proudly represent the Cloncurry and District Show as it has been something I have always wanted to do since I attended my first Cloncurry Show at the age of nine and had only moved to town a week prior. Now, being old enough to participate- I couldn't think of a reason not to. This outback show is one of the best around and I'm so proud to call Cloncurry home."