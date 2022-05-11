Cloncurry and District Showgirl entrants introduced

The Cloncurry and District Show Society is busy preparing for this year's annual event by introducing the 2022 Showgirls.
This year Cloncurry and District Show will be held on June 10-11 and has received two showgirl entrants, Hannah Costello, 19 and Leonie Ansell, 23.
Ms Costello has lived in Cloncurry for 10 years since her family moved from Brisbane in 2012.
"My parents have now moved to Dalby to be closer to family but I couldn't leave Cloncurry, it's home," she said.
"I attended grades 4-12 at Cloncurry State School; where I was an active student councillor for seven years and school captain in 2020.
"During most of my high school years I worked at Foodworks part-time. But now the school where I gained majority of my education is also my workplace."
Ms Costello said her biggest passion is travelling and the outback.
"I was selected in grade 10 to travel to Japan and be completely immersed in the culture for two weeks- I was mind-blown. I stayed with the most amazing host family, attended school and visited many traditional places- which inspired and influenced me to begin pursuing a career as a journalist. I'm currently studying a Bachelor of Journalism online through the University of Southern Queensland.
"The travel bug that is ever-growing inside of me also led me to spending three months of 2021 working in the Northern Territory at a remote roadhouse and my days off consisted of heading out to the station to visit my partner and work the cattle with him. Now that our gap year is over and we're back home, my partner and I spend our free time with our dogs, and exploring the beautiful outback."
Ms Costello said the land and the people were her favourite things about Cloncury.
"There's no question that Cloncurry is the Friendly Heart of the Great North West. I love taking photos of the landscape too and have even painted it a few times," she said.
"I have decided to participate in the Queensland Country Life Agriculture Showgirl Competition and proudly represent the Cloncurry and District Show as it has been something I have always wanted to do since I attended my first Cloncurry Show at the age of nine and had only moved to town a week prior. Now, being old enough to participate- I couldn't think of a reason not to. This outback show is one of the best around and I'm so proud to call Cloncurry home."
The second entrant is Ms Ansell who said she fell in love with Cloncurry before she moved to town in 2021.
"I fell in love with Cloncurry and the North West before I even moved here through stories from my family members and their lives while living in the North West, an assignment on John Flynn and a trip to Cloncurry with a friend during school holidays," she said.
"The stars finally aligned, and I moved to Cloncurry at the start of 2021 to commence my teaching career at St Joseph's Catholic School. I have continued teaching Year 2 in 2022 and I am looking forward refining my craft as I gain more experience.
"In my spare time, I love to sing! Along with singing, I can play the violin and a little piano and guitar. I also love participating in dance classes and playing social sports like touch and netball."
Ms Ansell said she entered in the showgirl competition to showcase Cloncurry and all it had to offer.
"I also want to improve my confidence in the space of public speaking - normally you'll catch me singing. Along with this, I want to meet and network with people so that I can grow as a member of the community," she said.
"The Queensland Country Life Showgirls encapsulate everything that I want to be as a young woman. I aspire to be a role model within the community that people can look up to, the beautiful young girls that I teach in particular."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
