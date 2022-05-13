The immediate effects of recent widespread rain and continuing booming cattle market overflowed at the inaugural Cloncurry Bull Sale on Tuesday.
Three operations joined forces to assemble an offering of 130 Brahman and Droughtmaster bulls that resulted in a complete clearance, a sale top of $70,000, a bottom-line average of $11,777 culminating in a gross of $1.5M.
The concept was supported by both online and a physical audience that saw 37 addresses complete buyers' instruction slips from across Queensland and the NT.
Taking home, the impressive youngster offered by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D stud, Theodore was Fred and Julien Johnson, Chipahill stud, Biloela.
Losing bidders were the Mutton family, Fieldhouse Stud, Wickepin, Western Australian operating through Elite Livestock Auctions.
Topping the Brahman section of the offering was the 29-month-old, NCC Mateo (IVF). Catalogued by Brett Nobbs, NCC stud, Duaringa, the son of DF Mr Corbyn Lotto (US) fetched $38,000.
Taking the 864 kilogram red entry with a 146 square cm eye muscle area with fat depths of 12m on the rib and 8mm on the rump was Dillon Scott, Yacamunda Investments, Rosetta, Collinsville. Gavin secured three from the NCC draft for a $22,667 average.
Terry and Siobhan Randell, Crinum stud, Tieri took two red sons of DF Mr Corbyn Lotto (US) for on average $23,000 topping at $36,000.
Taking four from the NCC draft at an average $11,500 were the Charters Towers based Nelson Grazing Pty Ltd.
Anthony and Rachel Anderson, Eddington stud, Julia Creek sold their draft of 25 bulls to top at $15,000 for the sale opener, Eddington E2103 (PP) (27-months) (Wajatryn Kingston).
The 884 kilogram entry with a 140 square cm eye muscle area with fat depths of 13m on the rib and 10mm on the rump sold to Steve Pickering, RSVP Stud, Samford.
Taking the opportunity to reinvest in new sire material the Eddington stud selected a pair from the Glenlands D team for on average $18,500 topping at $19,000 for a Glenlands D Stormboy son.
Volume support came from Ron and Leeanne Philipson, Cornelia Station, Charters Towers signing off on 24 Brahmans for on average $7038.
Keirnan and Company, Bygana, Clermont accounted for 11 Droughtmasters for on average $16,100 while 10 each went to Rostron Grazing, The Grove, Alpha and Tipperary Station, Darwin, NT for $15,300 and $9400 respectively.
The Blacklock family, Haddington Station, Julia Creek secured two Brahmans for an average $13,500 while Ryan and Chloe Hodgkinson, Cairo, Clermont outlaid on average $15,500 for two NCC entries.
Jim and Betty Brown, Mayfield Station, Duchess took with them eight Droughtmasters for an average outlay of $11,125 while the Bassalt River Pastoral Company, Huntly, Clermont secured a line of five Droughtmasters for on average $14,200.
The Hawkins family, HC Pastoral, Toowoomba selected two Droughtmasters for a $14,000 average topping at $18,000 while the Fegan family, Milgery, McKinlay also signed off on a pair for on average $16,000 topping at $20,000 for a Glenlands D Utube son.
The sale was conducted by Queensland Rural and TopX Australia and simulcast on Elite Livestock Auctions.
